Lawmakers to finish Louisiana budget on session's final day

Rep. C. Denise Marcelle, D-Baton Rouge, holds a poster commemorating the legislative session, which reached its final hours on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Lawmakers will put the finishing touches on Louisiana's more than $30 billion budget for next year in the final hours of their legislative session.

The 60-day session must end by 6 p.m. Thursday.

The House and Senate were working through disagreements over small sums. But plans to boost spending on colleges, health services, foster care, senior centers and public safety programs were expected to remain intact.

Before they wrap up their work, lawmakers also planned to complete the state's multi-year construction budget and a measure to spend millions in unbudgeted money from the current year.

The largest disagreement, over public school financing, was resolved days ago. K-12 teachers will get a $1,000 pay raise in the 2019-20 school year, and districts will get new discretionary money for their operations.