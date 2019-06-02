Lawmakers get busy with controversial issues in 1st session

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Fresh off the 2018 elections, lawmakers did not shy from controversial issues in their first meeting of the four-year term.

Lawmakers ended a sometimes contentious and fast-paced session Friday that included enacting a near-total ban on abortion . During a brief special session, they also approved a 10-cent gasoline tax increase to fund road and bridge construction.

Education issues also took a spotlight during the session.

Lawmakers approved a 4% pay raise for teachers and legislation to require third graders to meet reading benchmarks before moving to fourth grade.

Another approved measure will have voters decide next year whether they want to replace the elected state school board with an appointed commission.

Legislators anticipate they will return to Montgomery in the fall for a special session on prisons.