Lawmakers consider increasing cost of new license plates

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island lawmakers are considering a bill that would increase the cost of new license plates.

The proposed measure introduced would increase the price of issuing or re-issuing a license plate from $6 to $15.

The bill would also require that Rhode Island drivers renewing their registrations get new license plates by Dec. 1, a month earlier than currently mandated.

WPRI reports that the legislature's fiscal experts say the current license plate fee only covers about half the cost of making them which is estimated to be over $12. Democratic Senator Lou DiPalma of Middletown is sponsoring the Senate version of the bill.

DiPalma chaired a commission that studied the DMV in 2014 and he says that the cost gap is due largely to rising aluminum prices.

