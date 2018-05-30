Lawmakers: Volkswagen settlement funds should aid transit

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — State lawmakers from upstate New York say a portion of the state's legal settlement with Volkswagen over its diesel emissions cheating should go to purchase electric buses for upstate transit agencies.

Democratic Assemblywoman Patricia Fahy of Albany and other lawmakers are scheduled to discuss their proposal Wednesday at the state Capitol. The group suggested the idea of using the money for electric buses in a letter to Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo sent last week.

The state received nearly $128 million in the legal settlement, which came after officials determined the company cheated on diesel emission tests.