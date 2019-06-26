Lawmaker who broke 18 bones in crash to seek re-election

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri lawmaker who broke 18 bones in a March crash has announced that she is seeking re-election.

Republican Rep. Rebecca Roeber, of the Kansas City suburb of Lee's Summit, said in a Facebook post that it's "no accident" that she will continue to work for the people of her district. The post included a photo of her mangled car.

Missouri State Highway Patrol records show that she was critically injured when her car crossed the center line on U.S. 50 and hit an oncoming vehicle. The other driver sustained minor injuries. Both vehicles were totaled.

Roeber, who's 61, said in the post that the crash was the result of undiagnosed sleep apnea. She continues to receive treatment at Wilshire Place at Lakewood, a rehabilitation facility in Lee's Summit.