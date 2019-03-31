Law officers shut down bingo halls in northern Alabama

JASPER, Ala. (AP) — Alabama's attorney general is praising local law officers for shutting down what he called illegal electronic bingo halls in Walker County.

The Daily Mountain Eagle reports that law officers recently seized 40 electronic bingo machines and other evidence from a Jasper business.

Walker County Sheriff Nick Smith said he and Carbon Hill Police Chief Eric House have also approached Carbon Hill businesses conducting similar games to tell them they were illegal.

Attorney General Steve Marshall said he commends the sheriff's department and Walker County District Attorney Bill Adair for taking "swift and decisive action" to close illegal bingo parlors in the county.

Information from: Daily Mountain Eagle, http://www.mountaineagle.com