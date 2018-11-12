Laura Cox announces run to lead Michigan Republican Party

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — State Rep. Laura Cox is running to lead the Michigan Republican Party.

Cox announced her bid Monday, saying the 2020 presidential election is "right around the corner" and the GOP must start working to win Michigan again for Donald Trump. Chairman Ron Weiser isn't expected to seek another two-year term when activists vote in February.

Cox, who lost her race for state Senate, says she's a "tough conservative leader who fights hard for our principles."

Also eyeing the leadership position are House Speaker Tom Leonard and Grand Rapids lawyer John Inhulsen. Leonard, who lost his race for attorney general, says he'll decide shortly.

Inhulsen, an ex-Kent County GOP chairman, says it's important that party leaders plan together for the future, and he views any announcements as premature at this time.