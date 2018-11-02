Latinas are on the march in Florida ahead of Election Day

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Some high-powered Latinas are on the march in Florida, campaigning in two largely Latino neighborhoods the weekend for Election Day.

Actresses America Ferrera, Eva Longoria, Gina Rodriguez, Rosario Dawson and Zoe Saldana will appear at rallies in Kissimmee and Miami on Sunday.

Also attending the Kissimmee rally will be the wife of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum and two U.S. representatives of Puerto Rican background — Darren Soto of Florida and Nydia Velazquez of New York.

The Latinas en Marcha voter rally will be Sunday afternoon at the Ball and Chain restaurant in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood. Gillum faces GOP nominee Ron DeSantis in the governor's race.

Kissimmee is home to many transplants from Puerto Rico.

