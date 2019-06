Latest: Wisconsin Supreme Court upholds GOP's lame-duck laws

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Latest on a Wisconsin Supreme Court decision to uphold laws introduced in a lame-duck session in December (all times local):

7:25 a.m.

The conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court has upheld Republican-authored lame-duck laws limiting the powers of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul.

The court handed down the decision Friday, rejecting arguments that the Legislature convened illegally to pass the measures in December.

Republicans in several states have passed laws in lame-duck sessions following election losses in recent years. Democrats have decried the tactics as brazen attempts to hold onto power.

A group of liberal-leaning organizations led by the League of Women Voters sued in January alleging the Wisconsin laws are invalid because legislators convened illegally to pass them.

But the Supreme Court ruled that the session was legal.

Two other lawsuits challenging the Wisconsin laws are pending in state and federal court.

___

12 a.m.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court is preparing to rule on a legal challenge to a lame-duck session the state's Republican-controlled Legislature called after setbacks in last year's midterm election.

GOP legislators passed several laws to curtail the power of incoming Democrats during the session, which followed losses by Republican Gov. Scott Walker and the state's attorney general.

Liberal-leaning organizations sued, arguing the session was illegal. A county judge agreed and blocked the laws, but a state appeals court stayed that ruling.

Among other things, the laws prohibit Gov. Tony Evers from pulling the state out of lawsuits without legislative approval and require the attorney general to get lawmakers' permission to settle cases.

Lawsuits in state and federal court challenging the laws themselves are also pending.