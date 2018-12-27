Las Vegas to welcome 2019 with superstars, fireworks show

FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2015, file photo, people watch the fountains at the Bellagio while wearing paper hats to celebrate New Years Eve in Las Vegas. Las Vegas will usher in 2019 trying to outdo itself with performances by Lady Gaga, Gwen Stefani, Bruno Mars and other superstars at the city's various venues. More than 300,000 people are expected to gather Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, on the world-famous Las Vegas Strip to watch 8 minutes of fireworks. less FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2015, file photo, people watch the fountains at the Bellagio while wearing paper hats to celebrate New Years Eve in Las Vegas. Las Vegas will usher in 2019 trying to outdo itself with ... more Photo: John Locher, AP Photo: John Locher, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Las Vegas to welcome 2019 with superstars, fireworks show 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

LAS VEGAS (AP) — No other city does New Year's Eve like Las Vegas.

The city will usher in 2019 with fireworks and performances by some of the biggest names in music, including Lady Gaga and Gwen Stefani.

Tourism officials expect more than 300,000 people to gather Monday on the Las Vegas Strip to watch an eight-minute, choreographed fireworks show.

At another celebration in the downtown Fremont Street entertainment district, 12 bands will play under a massive video canopy that will show the ball drop in New York's Time Square.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority expects nearly all of the city's more than 147,000 hotel rooms to be booked.