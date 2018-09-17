Las Vegas driver who fled crash, injured boy still sought

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police are searching for a driver accused of causing a collision and then abandoning his burning vehicle, with passengers, including a 10-year-old, still inside.

Authorities say 23-year-old Jonathan Mora rear-ended another car as it was making a right turn Saturday night.

The impact caused both vehicles to spin to a stop.

Police say Mora then fled the scene on foot.

A 10-year-old boy and 20-year-old man were inside his car when it caught fire.

Bystanders helped them out of the vehicle.

Police say both had severe injuries. The 62-year-old driver of the other car had to be extricated by first responders. He was seriously injured.

Investigators say speed appears to be the primary factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.