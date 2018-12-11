https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/Las-Vegas-Mayor-Goodman-to-seek-3rd-and-final-13458413.php
Las Vegas Mayor Goodman to seek 3rd and final term in 2019
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman will seek a third term in office next year.
Her campaign manager Tom Letizia confirmed Tuesday that Goodman's would make one last re-election bid for a four-year term.
Goodman has been mayor since 2011 and was re-elected in 2015.
Her husband Oscar Goodman spent 12 years as mayor before Carolyn Goodman was elected.
Term limits mean a Las Vegas mayor cannot serve more than three terms.
Letizia says Goodman loves what she does and she and her husband are both very much a part of Las Vegas.
The municipal election will be held in June.
