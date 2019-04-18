Larsen elected as the Senate's new president pro tempore.

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Minot Republican Sen. Oley Larsen has been elected as the Senate's new president pro tempore.

The president pro tem presides over sessions of the North Dakota Senate when the lieutenant governor is absent. He replaces Minot GOP Sen. David Hogue.

Larsen will have the position until the 2021 Legislature begins.

Larsen is a native of Alaska and member of Juneau-based Sealaska Corp. He was first elected to the Senate in 2011 and has worked as an educator and mechanic.