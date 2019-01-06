Land by upper Hudson River bought for conservation

MOREAU, N.Y. (AP) — The Open Space Institute has purchased 890 acres of forested land along the upper Hudson River.

The conservation group says the newly protected property is next to Moreau Lake State Park in Saratoga County. The group expects the land will eventually be purchased by the state, which would triple the size of Moreau Lake State Park.

The co-called Smith Farm property was purchased by OSI for $1.4 million from Finch Pruyn (prine) Timberlands.

The property is named for a Quaker colony on the property in the mid-19th century.