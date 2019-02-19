Lamont to propose changes to sales tax, pensions, benefits

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont says his budget plan will include changes to the state sales tax, health benefits for state workers and retirement benefits for teachers.

Lamont presents his two-year budget plan on Wednesday to the state legislature.

The Democrat on Tuesday outlined what he says will be structural reforms to help close a $3.7 billion budget deficit projected over the next two years.

The plan will include broadening the sales tax to include streaming and other digital services and eliminating tax exemptions for things such as horse boarding, boat storage or the rental of a campsite.

His plan also would require towns or local board of educations to assume responsibility for 25 percent of teacher pensions. The governor says he also will negotiate better health care prices for state workers.