Lamont talks economic development in eastern Connecticut

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — Fresh off his election victory, Governor-elect Ned Lamont is focusing on economic development in eastern Connecticut.

The Democrat and his running mate, Susan Bysiewicz (BY'-suh-wits), met privately Friday in New London with a bipartisan group of legislators, municipal officials and representatives of area colleges, businesses, and nonprofit agencies.

Lamont says he wants to visit different parts of Connecticut, like New London County, where "we have some positive energy." He's says he wants state government to help, not hinder the "positive momentum" he sees happening in the region. Lamont cites ongoing improvements to the state pier in New London to help accommodate a burgeoning off-shore wind industry, as well as new hiring at nearby Electric Boat Shipyard.

Republican state Sen. Heather Somers of Groton says she felt Lamont "embraced" her suggestions.