Lamont says toll bill "ready to go," lawmaker says not yet

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont says he and leaders of the General Assembly's Transportation Committee have crafted a tolling bill that's "ready to go" and lawmakers can't "put it off any longer."

But the committee's co-chairman, Democratic Sen. Carlo Leone of Norwalk, says the legislation is not quite ready and lawmakers are still trying to "put in the right details so the federal government will approve" Connecticut's tolling plan.

Leone said Friday they're also stilling trying to reach a final agreement between the House, Senate and Lamont's administration.

Leone says they're "very close" and he understands why Lamont is trying to encourage lawmakers to work quickly. The session adjourns June 5.

But Leone says lawmakers should "take all the time that's allowed for us to make sure we get it right."