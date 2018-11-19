Lamont backs legal pot in Connecticut like neighboring state

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — With recreational marijuana sales beginning in neighboring Massachusetts, Connecticut's new governor-elect says he continues to support legalization in his state.

Democratic Gov.-elect Ned Lamont said Monday he expects recreational marijuana legalization will be a priority for the new legislative session, which begins in January. Lamont had campaigned in favor of legalization during the election. Connecticut has already legalized medical marijuana.

Lamont says he doesn't "want the black market controlling marijuana distribution in our state," adding how he thinks "that's a lousy way to go."

It's unclear whether there's enough support in the General Assembly to pass a legalization bill, so in the meantime he says officials will continue to enforce Connecticut laws.

The first recreational marijuana retail shops in Massachusetts open on Tuesday. They're located in Northampton and Leicester (LEH'-stur).