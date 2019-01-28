Lambeau Field tours among hundreds of closures Monday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Even the fabled 'frozen tundra' of Lambeau Field wasn't able to withstand the heavy snow and blustery winds that have closed hundreds of businesses, schools and government offices in Wisconsin.

The Green Bay Packers said stadium tours, the Lambeau Field Atrium and all its businesses, including the Packers Hall of Fame and the team's pro shop is closed to visitors Monday.

Snow continues to pile up across Wisconsin and other Midwestern states. As much as 14 inches (355 millimeters) of snow was expected Monday in parts of Wisconsin accompanied by strong, northeast winds off Lake Michigan which are creating whiteout conditions on roadways.

Forecasters say the snow will be followed by dangerous cold on Wednesday with wind chills of 25 to 50 degrees below zero.