Lake Michigan parcel added to Hiawatha National Forest

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (AP) — A parcel of Lake Michigan shoreline has been added to the Hiawatha National Forest.

The U.S. Forest Service acquired the 11.25-acre (4.6-hectare) property in December from The Conservation Fund, a nonprofit group. Senior associate Peg Kohring says the area is small but contains an ecologically significant dune and wetland ecosystem.

Making it part of the forest's Research Natural Area eliminates a gap in a broader conserved landscape, with alternating sandy ridges and marshy troughs. It hosts the Pitcher's thistle, a threatened species.

When water levels are down, the area also provides nesting grounds for the endangered piping plover (PLUV'-er).

Officials say the parcel offers visitors great views of the lake and shoreline.