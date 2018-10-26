Lab hiring of ex-Santa Fe mayor after grant raising eyebrows

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A high-tech startup that received a $100,000 grant from the city of Santa Fe a few months before then-Mayor Javier Gonzales left office has hired him as a consultant.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the hiring of Gonzales by Descartes Labs is raising eyebrows in the city over ethics.

Former City Councilor Karen Heldmeyer says she didn't know if the hiring was a conflict of interest, but most residents believe it doesn't look good.

Descartes chief marketing officer Julie Crabill says Gonzales is consulting for Descartes Labs to explore the market in state and local governments nationwide.

The privately held company says it is "building a data-refinery on a cloud-based supercomputer for the application of machine intelligence to massive data sets" and "using its data refinery for satellite imagery."

Information from: The Santa Fe New Mexican, http://www.santafenewmexican.com