LIRR trains fatally strike 2 people; service delayed

NEW YORK (AP) — The Long Island Rail Road reported service disruptions after two people were fatally struck by trains near Woodside and Hicksville.

Newsday says service was suspended between Jamaica and Penn Station after the Woodside fatality at around 4:40 a.m. on Monday. Limited westbound service began about an hour later.

Service also was suspended between Hicksville and Ronkonkoma after the 4 a.m. Hicksville fatality.

The railroad says neither person was authorized to be on the tracks.

The trains were not carrying passengers.

___

Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com