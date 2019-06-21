LAPD won't take part in planned immigration raids

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The mayor and police chief of Los Angeles say the LAPD won't play any role in U.S. immigration raids scheduled to begin Sunday.

Chief Michel Moore tells the Los Angeles Times that federal agents plan to target about 140 people in Southern California.

L.A. is reportedly one of 10 cities expected to be targeted nationwide.

The sweeps reportedly will focus on people who've ignored final deportation orders.

Two years ago, Mayor Eric Garcetti signed a directive barring all city employees from using public resources to assist or cooperate with federal civil immigration enforcement.

On Friday, Mayor Eric Garcetti issued a statement saying that L.A. law enforcement officers "will never participate" in such raids.

Police say they're worried the fear of such sweeps might keep immigrants from reporting crimes.