LA mayor targeted by recall effort over homeless crisis

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is paying a political price for the city's homeless crisis.

An effort is underway Wednesday to recall the two-term Democrat from office — prompted by widespread complaints about homeless encampments throughout the city.

Figures released earlier this month showed LA's homeless population jumped 16% over the last year. Those numbers are no surprise to anyone who lives or works in downtown Los Angeles, where rows of tents line sidewalks.

Garcetti is planning an afternoon news conference to discuss the problem.