LA Film Critics name 'Roma' best film of the year

NEW YORK (AP) — The Los Angeles Film Critics Association on Sunday named Alfonso Cuaron's deeply personal drama "Roma" best film of the year, adding to the acclaimed film's steadily mounting honors.

Cuaron's black-and-white film, a Netflix release, has been cleaning up many of the top prizes of awards season. It won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival and likewise topped the New York Film Critics Circle. It is expected to land Netflix its first best-picture nomination at the Academy Awards.

The Los Angeles critics also awarded best cinematography to Cuaron, but it deviated in the directing category. Debra Granik was instead named best director for her off-the-grid father-daughter drama "Leave No Trace."

The critics will hand out their awards in a ceremony on Jan. 12.