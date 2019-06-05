LA Democrat wins Senate seat; Republican concedes 2nd race

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Long Beach City Councilwoman Lena Gonzalez is headed to the California State Senate after cinching a special election for an empty seat.

Initial results from Tuesday's election show the Democrat with 69% of the vote in her Southern California district while Republican Jack Guerrero trailed with 31%.

In Northern California, Republican Assemblyman Brian Dahle is leading fellow Republican Assemblyman Kevin Kiley by about 8,000 votes. Kiley has conceded the race, writing on Facebook there are not enough votes still to be counted for him to win.

The special election turned into a nasty contest between the two colleagues.

The elections were held to fill two seats vacated by senators who were elected to higher office.

The results will not change the partisan makeup of the Senate.