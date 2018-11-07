https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/LA-CAmend-5-PropTaxExemptions-Cnty-13372788.php
LA-CAmend-5-PropTaxExemptions-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Louisiana by parish in
the voting on the Constitutional Amendment 5 - Property Tax
Exemptions.
|TP
|PR
|Yes
|No
|Acadia
|55
|55
|12,498
|6,666
|Allen
|29
|29
|3,882
|1,971
|Ascension
|74
|74
|29,626
|10,414
|Assumption
|28
|28
|4,587
|1,883
|Avoyelles
|49
|49
|6,969
|3,575
|Beauregard
|40
|40
|7,146
|2,880
|Bienville
|33
|33
|3,409
|1,467
|Bossier
|82
|82
|25,594
|7,208
|Caddo
|151
|151
|54,821
|17,808
|Calcasieu
|123
|123
|43,606
|14,748
|Caldwell
|19
|19
|2,059
|893
|Cameron
|14
|14
|1,676
|649
|Catahoula
|25
|25
|2,114
|1,022
|Claiborne
|25
|25
|3,121
|1,107
|Concordia
|20
|20
|4,461
|1,326
|DeSoto
|37
|37
|7,449
|2,717
|EBtnRouge
|317
|317
|102,421
|44,109
|ECarroll
|17
|17
|1,481
|719
|EFeliciana
|24
|24
|4,552
|2,168
|Evangeline
|56
|56
|6,281
|3,255
|Franklin
|25
|25
|4,331
|1,959
|Grant
|34
|34
|4,003
|1,982
|Iberia
|64
|64
|13,829
|6,990
|Iberville
|39
|39
|7,668
|3,450
|Jackson
|31
|31
|3,852
|1,536
|Jefferson
|273
|273
|95,227
|31,092
|Jeff Davis
|22
|22
|6,451
|2,513
|Lafayette
|128
|128
|49,440
|25,272
|Lafourche
|73
|73
|20,504
|8,271
|LaSalle
|24
|24
|3,478
|1,016
|Lincoln
|57
|57
|9,430
|3,469
|Livingston
|79
|79
|29,721
|10,742
|Madison
|26
|26
|2,163
|844
|Morehouse
|43
|43
|5,559
|2,372
|Natchit
|50
|50
|6,716
|3,995
|Orleans
|351
|351
|90,006
|33,409
|Ouachita
|87
|87
|33,252
|12,497
|Plaquem
|16
|16
|5,652
|2,143
|Pt Coupe
|28
|28
|6,385
|2,930
|Rapides
|113
|113
|27,142
|12,499
|Red River
|18
|18
|1,857
|913
|Richland
|23
|23
|4,580
|2,115
|Sabine
|39
|39
|4,152
|2,243
|StBernard
|31
|31
|7,579
|2,973
|StCharles
|44
|44
|12,729
|5,065
|StHelena
|11
|11
|2,832
|1,285
|StJames
|30
|30
|5,829
|2,572
|StJohnBapt
|39
|39
|9,597
|3,849
|StLandry
|92
|92
|17,434
|8,894
|StMartin
|51
|51
|11,953
|5,727
|StMary
|51
|51
|12,019
|4,381
|StTammany
|158
|158
|68,109
|23,529
|Tangipahoa
|85
|85
|25,275
|10,785
|Tensas
|16
|16
|1,230
|553
|Terrebonne
|92
|92
|20,827
|8,538
|Union
|29
|29
|5,213
|2,468
|Vermilion
|55
|55
|11,698
|5,466
|Vernon
|73
|73
|6,754
|3,383
|Washington
|41
|41
|8,556
|3,977
|Webster
|40
|40
|8,699
|3,369
|WBatonRge
|28
|28
|6,451
|2,832
|WCarroll
|17
|17
|2,117
|813
|WFeliciana
|35
|35
|3,187
|1,272
|Winn
|31
|31
|2,440
|1,394
|Totals
|3,910
|3,910
|1,013,679
|403,962
AP Elections 11-07-2018 17:44
