https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/LA-CAmend-4TransprtFundChange-Cnty-13372762.php
LA-CAmend-4TransprtFundChange-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Louisiana by parish in
the voting on the Constitutional Amendment 4 - End Traffic Control
Funding.
|TP
|PR
|Yes
|No
|Acadia
|55
|55
|9,624
|9,619
|Allen
|29
|29
|2,852
|2,984
|Ascension
|74
|74
|22,827
|17,239
|Assumption
|28
|28
|3,586
|2,867
|Avoyelles
|49
|49
|5,422
|5,132
|Beauregard
|40
|40
|5,222
|4,826
|Bienville
|33
|33
|2,729
|2,175
|Bossier
|82
|82
|18,639
|14,117
|Caddo
|151
|151
|40,876
|31,743
|Calcasieu
|123
|123
|33,474
|24,848
|Caldwell
|19
|19
|1,403
|1,568
|Cameron
|14
|14
|1,374
|956
|Catahoula
|25
|25
|1,406
|1,714
|Claiborne
|25
|25
|2,402
|1,828
|Concordia
|20
|20
|3,023
|2,775
|DeSoto
|37
|37
|5,848
|4,300
|EBtnRouge
|317
|317
|87,729
|58,925
|ECarroll
|17
|17
|1,220
|990
|EFeliciana
|24
|24
|3,520
|3,192
|Evangeline
|56
|56
|4,863
|4,654
|Franklin
|25
|25
|3,287
|3,001
|Grant
|34
|34
|2,674
|3,293
|Iberia
|64
|64
|10,553
|10,250
|Iberville
|39
|39
|6,542
|4,640
|Jackson
|31
|31
|3,001
|2,401
|Jefferson
|273
|273
|75,775
|50,586
|Jeff Davis
|22
|22
|4,762
|4,212
|Lafayette
|128
|128
|40,884
|33,930
|Lafourche
|73
|73
|15,700
|13,057
|LaSalle
|24
|24
|1,481
|2,994
|Lincoln
|57
|57
|7,608
|5,317
|Livingston
|79
|79
|21,116
|19,277
|Madison
|26
|26
|1,573
|1,441
|Morehouse
|43
|43
|3,883
|4,012
|Natchit
|50
|50
|5,535
|5,175
|Orleans
|351
|351
|79,808
|43,599
|Ouachita
|87
|87
|23,914
|21,914
|Plaquem
|16
|16
|4,194
|3,618
|Pt Coupe
|28
|28
|5,133
|4,220
|Rapides
|113
|113
|21,765
|17,892
|Red River
|18
|18
|1,365
|1,407
|Richland
|23
|23
|3,234
|3,423
|Sabine
|39
|39
|3,113
|3,278
|StBernard
|31
|31
|5,693
|4,844
|StCharles
|44
|44
|9,738
|8,051
|StHelena
|11
|11
|2,125
|2,020
|StJames
|30
|30
|5,121
|3,278
|StJohnBapt
|39
|39
|7,177
|6,302
|StLandry
|92
|92
|13,465
|12,927
|StMartin
|51
|51
|9,170
|8,553
|StMary
|51
|51
|8,839
|7,554
|StTammany
|158
|158
|50,358
|40,926
|Tangipahoa
|85
|85
|18,173
|17,798
|Tensas
|16
|16
|855
|910
|Terrebonne
|92
|92
|15,356
|13,961
|Union
|29
|29
|4,088
|3,599
|Vermilion
|55
|55
|8,916
|8,234
|Vernon
|73
|73
|4,953
|5,198
|Washington
|41
|41
|5,865
|6,655
|Webster
|40
|40
|6,622
|5,472
|WBatonRge
|28
|28
|5,379
|3,880
|WCarroll
|17
|17
|1,474
|1,469
|WFeliciana
|35
|35
|2,584
|1,853
|Winn
|31
|31
|2,045
|1,785
|Totals
|3,910
|3,910
|792,935
|624,658
AP Elections 11-07-2018 17:39
View Comments