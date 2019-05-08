Kurt Lang, social scientist and author, Nazi expert, dies

BOSTON (AP) — Kurt Lang, an expert on Nazi Germany and a sociologist who with his wife wrote several books about the influence of television on politics and public opinion, has died.

His daughter, Glenna Lang, says Lang died May 1 of respiratory failure at Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge, Massachusetts. He was 95.

Lang fled Nazi Germany with his family in 1936 when he was 12. Drafted into the U.S. Army during World War II, he returned in 1944 where as a soldier and later a civilian he helped root out Nazis.

His investigations into Germany's descent into fascism and its struggle to become a democracy inspired him to become a social scientist.

His wife, Gladys Engel Lang, died in 2016. He is survived by two children, three grandchildren and a great-grandchild.