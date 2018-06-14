Kristi Carriero named new assistant principal

NEW CANAAN — New Canaan High School will have a new assistant principal starting July 1.

Kristin Carriero has been at Brien McMahon High School in Norwalk for 13 years, 11 of which she spent as a math teacher and the last two as an assistant principal.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to work in such a great high school that is already successful and to be able to bring new ideas and continue to help it grow,” Carriero said about her upcoming move to New Canaan. “My goal in the first year is to get to know the students and the staff and hear from them about the things they’re hoping to improve upon.”

Carriero is replacing David Gusitsch, who will be the new principal at Saxe Middle School.

Carriero attributes her interest and passion for teaching to her eighth-grade math teacher, saying he made her want to help others be better at math.

In a June 4 news release, Superintendent of Schools Bryan Luizzi welcomed Carriero to the New Canaan public school system.

“As a math teacher and assistant principal in Norwalk, (Carriero has) consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to students and families along with a passion for our work as educators, and I am confident she will bring this same spirit to our district as a member of our administrative team,” Luizzi said.

Carriero is a graduate of the Neag School of Education at the University of Connecticut, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics education. She also boasts a master’s degree in education from the same school.

New Canaan High School Principal Bill Egan praised Carriero.

“She is an excellent administrator and a dedicated educator who is committed to her students,” Egan said in the news release. “She will fit perfectly with our administrative team, and we are all looking forward to Kristi joining the New Canaan High School family.”

During her time at Brien, Carriero was instrumental in helping the school become a recognized International Baccalaureate campus, a process that took around five years.

“It enhanced the work that we were already doing, and this school year was the first year the diploma program is up and running,” Carriero said.

A former high school athlete and a junior varsity girls soccer coach at Brien McMahon from 2006 to 2009, Carriero said she loves supporting athletics and going to artistic performances.

“I love celebrating all students’ successes in and outside the classroom,” Carriero said. “I’m willing to listen and I’m passionate about what I do.”

