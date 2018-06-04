King County hiker killed in fall from cliff

NORTH BEND, Wash. (AP) — The King County Sheriff's Office says a hiker was killed in a fall from a cliff near Snoqualmie Pass — and the hiker's companion avoided a similar fate thanks to his dog.

Authorities identified the victim as a 31-year-old Shoreline man. Sgt. Ryan Abbott says the victim's companion heard him go over the 200-foot (61-meter) cliff Sunday afternoon in the Pratt Lake area. When he went to investigate, the companion's dog — a Husky — pulled him back before he went over the edge as well.

Abbott says the companion told authorities that his dog was the only reason he didn't fall.

The companion had to hike for an hour before he could get a cellphone signal to call for help. Search and rescue crews found the victim at the bottom of the cliff just before 12 a.m. Monday.