Key New Mexico county absentee votes stalls US House race

Congressional District 2 Republican candidate Yvette Herrell talks to supporters at the Republican Party of Otero County watch party in Alamogordo, N.M., Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (Duane Barbati/Alamogordo Daily News via AP) less Congressional District 2 Republican candidate Yvette Herrell talks to supporters at the Republican Party of Otero County watch party in Alamogordo, N.M., Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (Duane Barbati/Alamogordo Daily ... more Photo: Duane Barbati, AP

New Mexico 2nd District candidate Xochitl Torres Small enters the Democratic watch party at the Las Cruces Convention Center, surrounded by supporters and receiving cheers and hugs, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Las Cruces, N.M. (Josh Bachman/The Las Cruces Sun News via AP) less New Mexico 2nd District candidate Xochitl Torres Small enters the Democratic watch party at the Las Cruces Convention Center, surrounded by supporters and receiving cheers and hugs, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in ... more Photo: Josh Bachman, AP

Photo: Duane Barbati, AP

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Absentee votes in a key New Mexico county are stalling a closely watched U.S. House race in southern New Mexico.

Dona Ana County Clerk Amanda Lopez Askin told The Associated Press on Wednesday that officials are working to count around 8,000 absentee ballots and an untold number of other ballots dropped off or delivered by mail on Tuesday.

Republican Yvette Herrell and Democrat Xochitl Torres Small are in a tight race for U.S. House seat in southern New Mexico that is still too close to call.

Askin says she did not know if the county would be able to submit final vote numbers by Wednesday or Thursday.

Askin says she has deputized five Democrats and five Republicans to help with the count.