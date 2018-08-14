Kentucky-Illinois bridge traffic to be restricted again

WICKLIFFE, Ky. (AP) — An Ohio River bridge between Kentucky and Illinois has resumed normal traffic flow this week but will have restrictions again starting next week.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says starting Monday, there will again be a lane and 10-foot load width restriction on the U.S. 51 Ohio River Cairo Bridge between Wickliffe, Kentucky, and Cairo, Illinois. The restriction is to allow a detailed inspection of the bridge.

The cabinet says motorists should prepare to encounter one-lane traffic and a strict 10-foot load width restriction between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday next week.

The agency urges motorists to use caution where equipment, flaggers and inspection personnel are along the bridge deck in close proximity to traffic.

The bridge carries about 4,700 vehicles across the Ohio River each day.