Kentucky House leader to make announcement next week

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The minority floor leader of the Kentucky House of Representatives says he is preparing to make a special announcement.

Democratic state Rep. Rocky Adkins has invited reporters to an event Wednesday in Morehead, Kentucky. Adkins did not say what he will announce. But Adkins has said previously he is considering a run for governor in 2019.

Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's first term expires in December 2019. Bevin announced in August he would seek re-election.

Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear announced his campaign for governor in July. He has since raised more than $664,000.

Adkins has criticized Beshear, saying his fundraising has hurt Democratic candidates running for office in November 2018. Beshear has said he campaigned alongside several local candidates.