Kennewick councilman appeals ruling allowing recall effort

KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) — A Kennewick city councilman has asked the Washington state Supreme Court to halt a recall effort.

The Tri-City Herald reports Councilman Steve Young is appealing the decision by Benton County Superior Court Judge Bruce Spanner to allow the recall to move forward on one charge, an alleged violation of campaign law.

The judge in August dismissed six of the seven proposed charges against Young that mostly related to a lawsuit he lost as a Hanford manager in October 2017.

A jury found that Young aided Hanford contractor Mission Support Alliance in discriminating and retaliating against an employee.

The remaining charge claims that Young violated campaign law by using his office to forward to a city employee an email regarding a U.S. representative's campaign.

___

Information from: Tri-City Herald, http://www.tri-cityherald.com