  • This combination of May 20, 2018, photos shows Georgia gubernatorial candidates Stacey Abrams, left, and Brian Kemp in Atlanta. Democrats and Republicans nationwide will have to wait a bit longer to see if Georgia elects the first black woman governor in American history or doubles down on the Deep South’s GOP tendencies with an acolyte of President Donald Trump Photo: John Amis, AP / Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ATLANTA (AP) — Republican Brian Kemp is pushing for Democrat Stacey Abrams to concede Georgia's governor's race as civil rights groups urge her to keep fighting.

Kemp's campaign issued a statement Saturday saying it's mathematically impossible for Abrams to even force a runoff. It calls Abrams' refusals to concede "a disgrace to democracy."

But members of civil rights groups including the Atlanta-based Southern Christian Leadership Conference disagree. They held a small rally urging Abrams to keep fighting until every vote is counted.

Unofficial returns show Kemp with 50.3 percent of almost 4 million total votes, a roughly 63,000-vote lead over Abrams.

The Associated Press hasn't declared a winner. The AP will reassess the race Tuesday, the day counties must certify results to the state.