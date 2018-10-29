Keith Urban pays tribute to firefighter killed in storm

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Keith Urban paid tribute to a firefighter killed in a crash as the remnants of Hurricane Michael passed through Virginia.

News outlets report that the country music star dedicated his show in Charlottesville on Sunday night to Lt. Brad Clark for "all that he's done."

The Hanover County Fire-EMS Department said Clark was killed Oct. 11 when a tractor-trailer struck a fire engine that responded to a crash.

A video of Urban's dedication was posted on the Facebook page of one of Clark's friends.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Bob Clark, Brad's father, was in the audience and said, "We really appreciated it."