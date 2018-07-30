Kansas stem cell center loses director, space

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The University of Kansas Medical Center's adult stem cell research lab is facing major obstacles after the departure of its director and size reductions.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Midwest Stem Cell Therapy Center's former director Buddhadeb Dawn left this summer.

Dawn took his research and federal grants to the University of Nevada-Las Vegas. He says reducing the lab's space from 8,200 square feet (760 square meters) to about 3,680 square feet (340 square meters) slowed down research.

KU Medical Center Spokeswoman Kay Hawes says the reduction was to make room for the university's incoming chair of internal medicine.

University officials say they're still committed to the lab, which is currently being run by Vice Chancellor for Research Richard Barohn.

Hawes says a new director for the center may be announced next week.

