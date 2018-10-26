Kansas lawsuit seeks to open second Dodge City voting site

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2004, file photo, a group of voters fill out their ballots at a table rather than wait for an empty voting booth at the Civic Center in Dodge City, Kan. After moving Dodge City, Kansas' sole polling site outside city limits, local election officials sent newly registered voters an official certificate of registration that lists the wrong place to cast a ballot in the midterm election. It is the latest election snafu to surface in this iconic Wild West town where Hispanics now make up the majority of the population. (Michael Schweitzer/Dodge City Daily Globe via AP, File) less FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2004, file photo, a group of voters fill out their ballots at a table rather than wait for an empty voting booth at the Civic Center in Dodge City, Kan. After moving Dodge City, ... more Photo: Michael Schweitzer, AP Photo: Michael Schweitzer, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Kansas lawsuit seeks to open second Dodge City voting site 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas is seeking a court order to open an additional voting site in Dodge City after the election office sent new registrants a notice with the wrong location for its lone polling site.

The lawsuit filed Friday in federal court in Kansas seeks a temporary restraining order on behalf of the League of United Latin American Citizens and voter Alejandro Rangel-Lopez.

Ford County Clerk Deborah Cox did not return a call for comment.

Cox recently moved the polling site from the Civic Center to a facility located outside city limits because of construction.

The lawsuit asks the court to order Cox to also reopen the original polling site to avoid confusion since many registrants received notices directing them to vote there in November.