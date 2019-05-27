Kansas lawmakers' last day in session to test Kelly's clout

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly this week faces a key test of her power to shape the Kansas budget and keep moderate Republicans on her side.

The GOP-controlled Legislature is preparing to consider overriding Kelly's vetoes of spending and tax relief measures.

Lawmakers are set to convene Wednesday to conclude any final business and adjourn for the year. It's their only chance to enact a Republican tax relief bill and several budget items over vetoes reflecting Kelly's belief that the measures would create future budget problems.

Republicans have the two-thirds majorities needed in both chambers to override vetoes. Kelly needs at least a few moderate GOP defections.

The votes comes only a few weeks after Kelly failed to maintain moderate GOP support for her Medicaid expansion plan.