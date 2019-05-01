Kansas collected $81M more in taxes than expected in April

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is reporting that it collected $81 million more in taxes in April than anticipated even after officials issued a more optimistic fiscal forecast during the month.

The state Department of Revenue's report Wednesday came as Republican legislators attempted to revive a tax relief bill.

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly in March vetoed a GOP bill aimed at preventing individuals and businesses from paying more in state income taxes because of changes in federal tax laws at the end of 2017. Kelly described it as fiscally irresponsible.

The Department of Revenue said Kansas collected nearly $1.2 billion in taxes during April when it expected a little more than $1.1 billion. The surplus was 7.3 percent.

The new forecast issued in mid-April increased projections for tax collections through June 2021.