Kansas National Guard to haul bottled water to Norton

NORTON, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas National Guard has been called upon to haul 26 pallets of bottled water to a northwestern Kansas town where toxic algae has compromised the water supply.

The bottled water was donated by Harvesters, a community food network, in Kansas City, Missouri and Topeka, and will be delivered to Norton on Saturday afternoon.

Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer declared a state of disaster emergency on Friday for the City of Norton due to harmful algae blooms in Sebelius Lake. The toxic algae is affecting the surface water intakes for the city's public water supply.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued a boil water advisory for the Norton public water supply on June 19.

Leo Henning with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment says the agency is working with others to monitor and test water supplies.