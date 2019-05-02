Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks as Attorney General William Barr testifies during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, on the Mueller Report.

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks as Attorney General William Barr testifies during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, on the Mueller Report.

Photo: Andrew Harnik, AP