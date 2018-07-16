KPMG to open new office, bringing 110 jobs

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — An international audit, tax and advisory firm is opening a new office in Connecticut and bringing 110 jobs.

Gov. Dannel Malloy announced Monday that KPMG is renovating a space in Stamford and will move into the location next spring.

The governor's office says the firm will receive a $3 million grant from the state Department of Economic and Community Development if it creates and keeps 110 full time jobs for 2 years.

The grant will go toward equipment, building improvements and other related costs.

KPMG has held another office in Stamford for the past 40 years that employs 315 people. The firm also has a Hartford office which employs 231 people.