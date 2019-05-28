KC-area man drowns while swimming at Lake of the Ozarks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 27-year-old Kansas City-area man has drowned while swimming at the Lake of the Ozarks during the Memorial Day holiday.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said 27-year-old William Gordon-Price of Overland Park, Kansas, drowned about 4:45 p.m. Monday near the Grand Glaize Bridge.

The Kansas City Star reports that Gordon-Price had jumped into the water and was swimming near a pontoon boat when he went under and did not resurface.

The Highway Patrol said the lake is about 60 feet deep in the area where Gordon-Price went under. The patrol said he was operating the pontoon boat and was not wearing a safety device.

Rescuers used surface and side-scan sonar searches in hopes of finding him. Divers were brought in to search for him and continued into Monday night.