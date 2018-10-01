Juvenile driver flees cops, crashes into New Canaan cruiser

NEW CANAAN - A 15-year-old Stamford driver has been arrested for fleeing police at a high rate of speed and later crashing into a cruiser.

The incident that began before 5 p.m. Friday when a patrol officer attempted to stop a vehicle on Millport Avenue for the defective light.

According to the arrest report. “the vehicle was occupied by three males and operated by the 15-year-old male juvenile. As the officer approached on foot, the vehicle drove away at a high rate of speed traveling westbound on Lakeview Avenue and quickly turning into the parking lot of a condo complex located off Lakeview Avenue.”

The vehicle then stopped and two male passengers ran from the vehicle and went behind the condo units.

“The officer stopped his patrol vehicle at the entrance of the condo complex and exited his vehicle to make contact with the operator,” the report said.

“The vehicle quickly drove away, nearly striking the officer. The officer returned to his vehicle and at this time, the suspect vehicle crashed into the front of the patrol vehicle and continued back on Lakeview Avenue and Main Street.”

Police pursued the vehicle onto Farm Road and into the parking lot of Saxe Middle School where the suspect vehicle crashed into a utility pole located in the rear of the school.

“The pursuing unit impacted the driver’s side of the suspect vehicle after it struck the utility pole,” the report said.

Darien Police’s K9 unit attempted to locate the other two occupants who escaped behind the condos, but were not successful.

The juvenile, who was not identified because of his age, was taken into custody and later transported to a Juvenile Detention Center.

He was charged with engaging an officer in a pursuit, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle without a license, criminal attempt for an assault on an officer and criminal trover.

And, he was also charged having a defective brake light.