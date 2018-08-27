'Just Mercy' begins filming in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Filming has begun in parts of Alabama's capital city for a movie based on a bestselling memoir.

Scenes for "Just Mercy" were being shot on a downtown Montgomery street and in the city's Garden District on Monday. The Montgomery Advertiser reports that the "Just Mercy" cast includes Michael B. Jordan, who visited a nearby school.

The movie is based on attorney Bryan Stevenson's book "Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption." The movie will follow Stevenson's defense of Walter McMillian, who sat on death row for six years, convicted on the false testimony.