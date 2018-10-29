Juneau officials consider proposal for food truck park

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Juneau officials are considering a proposal to transform a former city park into a space for food trucks to set up shop.

KTOO Public Media in Juneau reports the former Gunakadeit Park in downtown Juneau is currently a gravel lot where construction equipment is sometimes parked.

Food truck owner David McCasland had sent the city an application to buy the lot, but the city lands committee recommended rejecting the proposal last week.

City Lands and Resources Manager Greg Chaney says the committee was interested in the concept, but officials are hesitant to sell the lot in light of projects underway in the surrounding area.

City Manager Rorie Watt says the city assembly might decide to let McCasland lease the space for seasonal use.

