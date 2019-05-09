Judges won't delay order for new Ohio congressional map

FILE - In this April 11, 2019 file photo, David Niven, a professor of political science at the University of Cincinnati holds a map displaying the wide disparity of Ohio congressional district office locations, with orange locations representing areas whose office are found outside it's own district's bounds, in Cincinnati.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The federal judges who found Ohio's congressional map unconstitutional won't delay their order for a new map to be drawn by June 14.

Ohio's elections chief and other Republicans requested to put on hold a new map for the 2020 elections while it appeals the judges' ruling. The panel of judges declined that request Thursday.

The judges ordered the new map last week after concluding that Ohio's congressional districts were unconstitutionally drawn by the Republicans for their political advantage.

Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose is appealing that ruling. A message seeking comment was sent to his office.

If the ruling stands, it could be an important victory for Democrats. They hope redrawn boundaries would help them gain House seats and deliver delegates for a Democratic presidential nominee in 2020.