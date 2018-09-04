Judges: Too late for new congressional map for fall election

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A panel of federal judges has agreed it's too late to create a new congressional map for North Carolina's fall elections, even though the judges declared the current lines illegal partisan gerrymanders.

The judges issued their order Tuesday, a week after they ruled for election advocacy groups, the state Democratic Party and Democratic voters who sued and accused Republican legislators of excessive partisan bias while drawing the 2016 map. The judicial panel had raised the possibility of drawing new boundaries now and holding this year's elections under them.

The case victors told the judges last week a new map would be too disruptive. The judges agreed Tuesday, writing a new schedule likely would confuse voters and depress voter turnout.

This means congressional candidates will keep running under current lines.